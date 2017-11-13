Politics

Thumbs-up by Gigaba for MPs salary hike

13 November 2017 - 08:27 By Theto Mahlakoana
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba supported the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers to raise the salaries of ministers and MPs‚ said the commission’s head of secretariat‚ Peter Makapan.

Salary increases of 4% for the national executive and deputy ministers and 4.5% for MPs‚ MPLs and traditional leaders were proposed in a memorandum that was gazetted in October and sent to President Jacob Zuma for approval.

Makapan said the commission had considered the state of the economy before issuing the inflation-targeted increases in terms of which Zuma’s salary will rise to almost R3m from more than R2.8m. Gigaba had not raised the matter of SA’s R50.8bn tax revenue shortfall in consultations‚ he said.

Mayihlome Tshwete‚ Gigaba’s spokesman‚ did not respond to requests for comment.

- Business Day

Gigaba has a chance to lose his Gupta stench

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is, as I write, in New York for an annual meeting with investors, the people who buy our debt every week and enable ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Gigaba met World Bank on Eskom

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba met with representatives of the World Bank last week to discuss issues relating to Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., according ...
Business
5 days ago

Tax probe 'aims to take heat off credit downgrade'

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's surprise announcement of an inquiry into South Africa's tax administration has financial experts querying his motive.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Top treasury official quits in row over free tertiary education Politics
  2. UDM‚ Patriotic Alliance attempt to oust Trollip in Nelson Mandela Bay Politics
  3. 'Property you want to pay for' - Improved alternative to RDP housing Politics
  4. Thumbs-up by Gigaba for MPs salary hike Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Water crisis hits Beaufort West
Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
X