Zuma says he’ll root out corruption and state capture

“If Zuma is corrupt, it is going to be found by this commission.”

That is what President Jacob Zuma said on Monday night during an hour-long interview with Sifiso Mahlangu on Straight Talk on ANN7 television channel.

He was speaking about the judicial commission of inquiry that would investigate state capture, but added the inquiry could also scrutinise white-collar crime and big business.

“It is going to go wherever people can say, ‘there is corruption here’.”

He said one of the challenges the inquiry would face was to define what state capture was.

“I am sure I will be very keen to know.”