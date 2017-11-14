Eskom’s Qoma calls Minister Lynne Brown a liar

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown allegedly intervened at the request of the Guptas to prevent the suspension of then-interim CEO Matshela Koko by the Eskom board earlier this year.

The explosive allegations against Brown were made in evidence presented on Tuesday by Eskom reputation manager Khulani Qoma.

Koko has been central to controversial deals with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources‚ and is under suspension for concluding contracts with a company in which his stepdaughter was involved.

Qoma told the inquiry into state capture by Parliament's public enterprises committee that former chairman Ben Ngubane had confirmed to him that the Eskom board was on the verge of suspending Koko earlier this year‚ when Brown had phoned to prevent it.

Ngubane had called a special board meeting to discuss the suspension‚ which had been agreed to by the board.