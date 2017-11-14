Public enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says Parliament's inquiry into state capture runs the risk of becoming a "kangaroo court" after it heard testimony that she was a liar‚ an "atrocious minister" and responsible for the problems in Eskom.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma did not hold back as he testified in the Public Enterprises committee inquiry on Tuesday that Brown was surrounded by captured individuals but tried to convince people that she herself was not.

“Minister Brown has gone to the end of the world telling us she is not wet‚ but she is right in the midst of water. Her DG is captured‚ her PA is captured‚ obviously her lover has interests at Eskom.

“Minister Brown lies‚ she lies all the time and she thinks we can't see it.”