Politics

Mkhwebane's CEO quits

14 November 2017 - 17:11 By Sipho Mabena
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's new chief executive officer has called it quits‚ less than a year after taking the reins at the Chapter 9 institution.

Her office confirmed on Tuesday that Themba Dlamini‚ who filled the vacancy left by Advocate Louisa Zondo in March this year‚ has resigned.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson‚ Cleopatra Mosana‚ said Dlamini‚ who has a career spanning three decades in both the private and public sector‚ cited personal reasons for not being able to stay for his fixed five-year term.

“Yes‚ I can confirm (that Dlamini has resigned) and he (cited) personal reasons‚” Mosana said.

Dlamini served as the CEO of the Independent Communications Authority of SA as well as the National Gambling Board.

He was also the deputy-director general responsible for corporate services and governance at the department of science and technology.

Zondo also cited personal reasons for her resignation in November last year‚ less than three weeks into Mkhwebane’s seven-year-term.

READ MORE

I was thinking about the poor children – Mkhwebane on tweet over Pauw’s book

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under fire for a tweet in which she discourages the purchase of Jacques Pauw’s new book‚ The President’s ...
Politics
10 days ago

State capture inquiry - but on Zuma's terms

President Jacob Zuma says he has committed himself to setting up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days - if former public ...
Politics
13 days ago

ANC uses bulk to drown Public Protector inquiry

The ANC used its majority in parliament's portfolio committee on justice yesterday to halt the inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe ...
Politics
19 days ago

Most read

  1. State capture is treason‚ says Frank Chikane Politics
  2. Mkhwebane's CEO quits Politics
  3. Lynne Brown fears 'kangaroo court' in Eskom inquiry Politics
  4. 'I owe nothing!' says Qedani Mahlangu Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
X