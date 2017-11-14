Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's new chief executive officer has called it quits‚ less than a year after taking the reins at the Chapter 9 institution.

Her office confirmed on Tuesday that Themba Dlamini‚ who filled the vacancy left by Advocate Louisa Zondo in March this year‚ has resigned.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson‚ Cleopatra Mosana‚ said Dlamini‚ who has a career spanning three decades in both the private and public sector‚ cited personal reasons for not being able to stay for his fixed five-year term.

“Yes‚ I can confirm (that Dlamini has resigned) and he (cited) personal reasons‚” Mosana said.

Dlamini served as the CEO of the Independent Communications Authority of SA as well as the National Gambling Board.

He was also the deputy-director general responsible for corporate services and governance at the department of science and technology.

Zondo also cited personal reasons for her resignation in November last year‚ less than three weeks into Mkhwebane’s seven-year-term.