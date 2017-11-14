Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma has launched a scathing attack on Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown‚ calling her a liar who is “totally incapable” of doing her job.

Qoma did not hold back on Tuesday as he testified before parliament's public enterprises committee‚ which is holding an inquiry into state capture.

Qoma testified that Brown was surrounded by captured individuals but tried to convince people that she herself was not.

“Minister Brown has gone to the end of the world telling us she is not wet‚ but she is right in the midst of water. Her DG is captured‚ her PA is captured‚ obviously her lover has interests at Eskom‚” Qoma said.

“Minister Brown lies‚ she lies all the time and she thinks we can't see it.”

He detailed how earlier this year‚ following severe damage to Eskom's corporate image‚ former board chairman Dr Ben Ngubane “came close to suspending acting CEO Matshela Koko” but said he was stopped at the eleventh hour by Brown.