Cyril offers 'new deal'

The ANC's ability to overcome economic challenges has been "undermined over the last decade by a failure of leadership and misguided priorities", Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week, taking a swipe at President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa launched his economic blueprint in Orlando township, Soweto, in the run-up to the December elective conference at which he will seek to become the governing party's president.

The former trade unionist proposed setting up a special anti-corruption appropriation fund to channel the recovered proceeds from corruption - "which has been stolen from our state-owned enterprises" - to youth training and employment initiatives.

Ramaphosa said the impact of political leadership on the economy "is a reality that we, as the ANC, need to acknowledge and correct". "For the first time since the advent of democracy, there is a real chance that the transformation of our country may suffer significant reverses. This should worry us".