Eskom inquiry: 'An attack on one is an attack on all'

15 November 2017 - 11:03 By Bianca Capazorio
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Image: John Liebenberg

Members of the portfolio committee on public enterprises have come out in full support of evidence leader Nthuthuzelo Vanara after claims that he was acting unethically.

Vanara came under attack in a statement released on Tuesday by deputy minister of public enterprises Ben Martins‚ who said Vanara was conflicted and had failed to act ethically.

Martins’s statement said Vanara had not advised those implicated in testimony before the committee that they would be implicated.

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown also said the inquiry ran the risk of turning into a kangaroo court.

Before the inquiry got under way on Wednesday‚ ANC MP Zukile Luyenge said the committee stood by Vanara‚ who “is here on our behest. An attack on advocate Vanara is an attack on us”.

He said some of those attacking him had already been notified that they would have an opportunity to respond.

ANC MP Pravin Gordhan agreed and said Vanara is “an excellent public servant” while his ANC colleague Mondli Gungubele said: “We know what we are doing and we are here to do it.”

