‘He’s lying about me lying’: Lynne Brown

It’s a kangaroo court! This was how Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown reacted to humiliating criticism of her ethics and ability voiced during parliament ’s state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma did not mince his words.

“She lies all the time,” he said of the minister. She is an “atrocious minister”.

Qoma told the public enterprises committee’s inquiry that Brown was surrounded by “captured” individuals but contended that she herself was not.

“Minister Brown has gone to the end of the world telling us she is not wet, but she is right in the midst of water. Her DG is captured, her PA is captured, obviously her lover has interests at Eskom ...

“Minister Brown lies, she lies all the time and she thinks we can’t see it.”At the end of the day Brown issued a statement in which she said that the state capture inquiry ran the risk of serving no “higher function than advancing political agendas and further undermining the economy.”