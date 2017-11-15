United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has called on the United Nations‚ African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to ensure free and fair elections in Zimbabwe next year amid fears of a coup.

The army took over state broadcaster ZBC early on Wednesday and issued a statement saying it was targeting “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe.

The move comes after Mugabe fired his deputy‚ Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ accusing him of being disloyal.

The step was widely seen as a boost for Mugabe’s wife‚ Grace‚ to allow her to take over from her husband as the country’s next president.