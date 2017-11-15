Politics

McKinsey doesn’t want tainted money

15 November 2017 - 12:57 By Bianca Capazorio
Eskom has demanded that Trillian and McKinsey pay back the R1.6bn they received from an unlawful consultancy contract by Tuesday and warned of possible charges. File photo.
Eskom has demanded that Trillian and McKinsey pay back the R1.6bn they received from an unlawful consultancy contract by Tuesday and warned of possible charges. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Consulting firm McKinsey says it will pay back over R1-billion paid to it by Eskom because it doesn’t want “tainted money”.

Senior McKinsey executive David Fine‚ testifying before parliament’s state capture inquiry‚ said the company had entered into a contract with Eskom “in good faith” and had been verbally assured that treasury approvals had been sought.

He said this had turned out not to be the case and Eskom had written to the company to ask for the money back.

Fine said that even if the courts found that the contract between McKinsey and Eskom had been valid “we will give the money back and it’s not because of guilt because I don’t think there is anything for us to be guilty about. But the contract didn’t have treasury approval and we don’t feel we should keep the money.”

He said the money was currently being kept separately and the company’s global partners were in agreement that it should be paid back.

He said the money had not yet been returned “because we want to avoid paying it twice”.

He said the company was hoping for clarity on whom they should pay it to – Eskom or South African citizens.

McKinsey partnered with Regiments Capital and later Trillian on Transnet and Eskom contracts.

However‚ Fine said there were some concerns with the companies‚ among them the demographics of Trillian’s senior management team.

“Eric Wood was a white South African starting a black advisory firm‚” he said.

READ MORE

Eskom confident it will manage cash crunch

Eskom is confident that it will survive a looming cash crunch if a new board is appointed and corporate governance issues are resolved.
News
1 day ago

Zuma keeps snout in trough

The president and his gang of thieves know that no one is going to lift a finger and arrest them
Ideas
2 days ago

McKinsey worked with Trillian after learning of Gupta links - sources

Global consultancy McKinsey worked with local consultancy firm Trillian for four months after learning it was controlled by the Gupta brothers, ...
News
11 days ago

Another Trillian CEO testifies in state capture probe

Another former chief executive in the Trillian group has testified how‚ despite not having any employees or work experience‚ the company pitched for ...
Politics
11 days ago

Most read

  1. McKinsey doesn’t want tainted money Politics
  2. 'Mugabe is confined to his home‚' Zuma confirms Politics
  3. South Africa's quiet diplomacy towards Zimbabwe must end - Maimane Politics
  4. Eskom inquiry: 'An attack on one is an attack on all' Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Zimbabwe military standoff
CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
X