MPs slam acting police commissioner for failing to act against brigadier accused of fraud

Acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba has come under fire in parliament for failing to suspend a seemingly “untouchable” senior official accused of fraud who has instead been offered an official trip to France.

ANC MPs on Tuesday expressed their anger over why Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe had not been suspended for a dodgy R50‚000 payment she received.

Phetlhe had also unlawfully instructed the vetting section commander to print the security clearance of a senior officer‚ despite him not undergoing the normal vetting process.

MPs lashed out at Mothiba and acting crime intelligence chief Bhoyi Ngcobo for their failure to adequately deal with the matter and suspend Phetlhe pending an investigation.

The lawmakers were told that no action had been taken against Phetlhe who has since been offered a trip to Paris later this month. This provoked the ire of ANC MP Martha Mmola.