South Africa's Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ and the Minister of State Security‚ Advocate Bongani Bongo‚ are being dispatched to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

This was announced by President Jacob Zuma‚ in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He said this was "in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe".