Politics

Zuma tells Zimbabwe that army rule is a no-no

15 November 2017 - 10:58 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma walks during the second session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in the capital, Pretoria,South Africa, October 3, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

President Jacob Zuma‚ on behalf of the Southern African Development Community‚ has "noted with great concern" the unfolding political situation in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Zuma "expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of Government as that would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions".

"The President has urged the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force to resolve the political impasse amicably and has urged the Zimbabwean Defence Force to ensure that the maintenance of peace and security in the country is not compromised."

The statement added: "SADC will continue to closely monitor the situation and remains ready to assist where necessary to resolve the political impasse in keeping with established SADC Protocols and processes."

