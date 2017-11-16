Cabinet report: What's next for Zimbabwe‚ tertiary fees‚ drought?

The South African envoys in Zimbabwe will meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean defence force before reporting back to SADC.

Addressing the post-cabinet meeting briefing‚ Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the South African team had arrived in Zimbabwe‚ where they would meet with Mugabe and the Zimbabwean defence force.

"Thereafter they will proceed to brief President Joao Lourenco as the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics‚ Defence and Security."