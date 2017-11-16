Politics

Hanekom and Yengeni engage in a twar over Zimbabwe

16 November 2017 - 08:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A mini Twitter war erupted on Wednesday between former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni over the situation in Zimbabwe.

Hanekom took to Twitter following Wednesday’s reports of a possible army coup in Zimbabwe.

Hanekom suggested that there might be lessons to be gained from the military takeover.

His comment did not go down well with Yengeni‚ who replied: “The correct ANC and AU policy is that taking over power through unconstitutional means in the continent or anywhere else is not the right thing to do.”

On Wednesday morning Zimbabwe’s military seized power in a targeted assault on “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe‚ but gave assurances the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound“.

