Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the National Prosecuting Authority‚ the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies to "immediately" commence and proceed with investigations into corruption in state owned enterprises.

"This is not only what members of this Parliament are waiting for but what the public as a whole is waiting for‚ because there are perceptions that there has been massive wrongdoing in SOEs.

"It is therefore incumbent on those institutions that have been given the task both constitutionally and in terms of government arrangements to get on with the task and investigate all these acts so that the money that has been stolen is brought back and those who are responsible are brought to book‚" said Ramaphosa in reply to a question in the National Assembly posed by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.