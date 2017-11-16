Ramaphosa calls for immediate probe into corruption at SOEs
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the National Prosecuting Authority‚ the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies to "immediately" commence and proceed with investigations into corruption in state owned enterprises.
"This is not only what members of this Parliament are waiting for but what the public as a whole is waiting for‚ because there are perceptions that there has been massive wrongdoing in SOEs.
"It is therefore incumbent on those institutions that have been given the task both constitutionally and in terms of government arrangements to get on with the task and investigate all these acts so that the money that has been stolen is brought back and those who are responsible are brought to book‚" said Ramaphosa in reply to a question in the National Assembly posed by DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
This comes amid widespread frustration that despite the revelations of widespread corruption in SOEs‚ there have been no prosecutions or charges laid so far.
Ramaphosa commended the inquiry into state capture at Eskom‚ which is being undertaken by Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises. "Those guilty of any criminal acts should be brought to book and held to account. Corruption in SOEs is one of the greatest threats to effective governance and economic development."
Questioned about whether he supported a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture‚ Ramaphosa said this was a matter before the courts‚ which would decide on it in the next few days or weeks. Once the court had decided on what should happen it would be "all systems go"‚ Ramaphosa said.
He added that there was almost unanimous agreement — including by President Jacob Zuma — that there should be a commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of the wrongdoing that has happened through state capture.
Ramaphosa advised the public to keep on agitating against corruption and "demonstrate that the people of SA will not tolerate any corruption. It is when corruption is exposed and spoken about that we will be able to deal effectively with it. Our resolve must be very strong when it comes to our stand against corruption".
The deputy president agreed with ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane that investigating agencies needed to be strengthened and given the resources to combat illicit financial flows.
- BusinessLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE