Ramaphosa: State capture, corruption prosecutions mustn't wait for inquiry

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has implored law enforcement agencies to investigate and charge all those implicated in corruption and state capture and not wait for a judicial commission of inquiry.

Ramaphosa was addressing MPs during a question and answer session on Thursday.

He said it should be "all systems go" on the judicial commission of inquiry once the high court has taken a decision on President Jacob Zuma's review application.

Zuma had asked the high court to review former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's remedial action arguing that the public protector does not have the power to dictate to him what to do with his executive powers.

"There is ample evidence of capture of key state institutions to advance private interests. Efforts to divert public resources into hands of few families and individuals is continuing. The depth of state capture is fully revealed. Prosecution of those implicated does not need to wait for the commission. Those who have broken the law should be criminally charged and be made to account‚" said Ramaphosa.

He said corruption is an "an enemy of the people".

Ramaphosa also admitted to reading investigative journalist Jacques Pauw's book 'The President's Keepers'‚ but hasn't finished it yet. On legal challenges to stop the book from being published‚ Ramaphosa said the media should not be muzzled.

"Other institutions especially the law enforcement agencies need to pursue all these allegations with vigour and determination‚ and I have said on a number of occasions that we would like the National Prosecuting Authority‚ we would like the Hawks‚ and indeed all these institutions that are meant to investigate wrongdoing to immediately commence and in fact proceed with their investigations and ensure that all those who are guilty of any criminal acts should be brought to book and be brought to account‚" said Ramaphosa.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told Ramaphosa that corruption was not just a question of "perception".

"You are the second in charge in South Africa. You are the highest person who could have done something on the issues that are alleged in SOEs. The executive has done nothing up to day including your office‚" said Maimane.