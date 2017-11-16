Zuma says he wont pay his own legal fees
President Jacob Zuma says he is not going to pay legal fees associated with the DA's corruption charges against him from his own pocket.
Zuma was asked during a question session in Parliament whether he would pay the legal fees for the DA's corruption charges case against him himself. He responded saying "when such allegations are about what happened when people were at work or they were employed‚ they don't pay from their own pockets‚ they don't".
"I'm not going to pay from my own pockets and change what is the rules‚" he said.
Zuma said the DA "goes to court on everything" and that his legal fees were not of his own making.
"It's not because of me. I'm not responsible for that...I've never taken myself to court‚" he said.
Zuma also told the NCOP that he was currently "taking legal advice" on the charges. He has until the end of the month to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on whether he should be prosecuted.
Zuma also responded to questions around his cabinet reshuffles saying they are his own prerogative and anyone wanting to know the process should win elections themselves.
He said trying to find a reason for reshuffles is like “looking for a needle in a prairie”.
He was asked by DA member Johan Londt about his decision to remove Pravin Gordhan as finance minister. He responded that Section 91 of the Constitution allowed him to appoint and remove members of cabinet and he did so “after careful consideration”.
In a supplementary question‚ Londt asked whether‚ in his next cabinet reshuffle‚ he had appointed David Mahlobo as energy minister to “rush through the nuclear deal”.
Zuma said “the changing of a minister is the prerogative of the president and the reasons are not necessarily to be known by people. If you want to know‚ win elections and have a government.”
Asked whether he intended to release the record of his decision‚ Zuma sounded puzzled and asked “what record do I have that I have not released? The decision I took is the record.”
The IFP’s Mntomuhle Khawula said the decision to fire Blade Nzimande as higher education minister despite his achievements “defies logic” but Zuma said “there is no decision the president has taken that has defied logic. Not a single one.”
