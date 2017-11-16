Zuma says he wont pay his own legal fees

President Jacob Zuma says he is not going to pay legal fees associated with the DA's corruption charges against him from his own pocket.

Zuma was asked during a question session in Parliament whether he would pay the legal fees for the DA's corruption charges case against him himself. He responded saying "when such allegations are about what happened when people were at work or they were employed‚ they don't pay from their own pockets‚ they don't".

"I'm not going to pay from my own pockets and change what is the rules‚" he said.

Zuma said the DA "goes to court on everything" and that his legal fees were not of his own making.

"It's not because of me. I'm not responsible for that...I've never taken myself to court‚" he said.