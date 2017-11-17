Commission condemns assault of junior staff by North-West EFF leader

The Commission for Gender Equality has condemned the assault of a junior provincial legislature employee allegedly by the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) in North-West.

“The Commission for Gender Equality is once again dismayed to receive yet another shocking report of brutal gender-based violence against a woman‚ who was allegedly assaulted by Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) chief whip in North-West Province‚ Bunga Ntsangane‚” the organisation said in a statement.

Ntsangane has been accused of assault by the employee during an argument. He also allegedly also threatened to "cut off" the woman's private parts.

The organisation has called for Ntsangane’s suspension from all duties pending the outcome of the investigation in the matter.

The complainant has asked for her name to be withheld for fear of reprisals.

“The commission believes in a country where 170 616 women suffered grievous bodily harm and 156 450 suffered common assault [according to] the latest South African Police Services (SAPS) statistics‚ the actions of Ntsangane deserve to be condemned in the strongest terms.

“This is especially reprehensible and inexcusable coming on the eve of 16 Days of Activism against No Violence against Women and Children wherein the commission and like-minded institutions are focussing on greater efforts in ending violence against women and children.”

“We urge members of the public who have knowledge of and information on acts of gender-based violence and abuse to call our toll-free number 0800 007 709 to report such cases.”