Respected academic Professor Njabulo Ndebele has questioned whether the ANC possesses the maturity to anticipate and accept the reality of eventually losing power or whether the party would instead cling on using any means.

Ndebele suggested that the ANC had entered into a state of decay because it had substituted itself for the very people who had turned into South Africa’s most dominant party.

He warned that‚ like the National Party‚ it too could be forgotten.

Ndebele was addressing about 450 delegates‚ including former president Thabo Mbeki‚ at the national consultative conference of the 101 ANC veterans and stalwarts in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

The conference ends on Sunday.