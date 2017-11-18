Corruption has become the new oppression in South Africa‚ says Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane‚ adding that this corrupt system is being kept alive by criminals and the dishonest being shielded from the law.

Addressing the DA’s Gauteng provincial congress on Saturday‚ Maimane said a new beginning was needed to remove this corrupt system completely.

He said over 30 million South Africans now lived below what was known as the upper poverty line. One in seven South Africans faced extreme food poverty‚ while the country’s expanded unemployment rate now sat above 36%.

“And the reason the situation is getting worse is because our economy is paralysed. We have no growth. We’re dipping in and out of recession‚ we have been downgraded to junk status and our national debt is growing.”