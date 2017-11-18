President Jacob Zuma realised one of his presidential prerogatives on Saturday when he launched a one stop shop to encourage more foreign and local investment in KwaZulu-Natal.

The InvestSA one stop shop is geared towards providing investors with services to fast-track projects and reduce government red tape when establishing a business.

One stop shops - which house government entities like SARS‚ Home Affairs‚ Environmental Affairs‚ Eskom and the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission under one roof - have already been rolled out in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

KZN MEC for Economic‚ Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala said government was doing away with red tape and "rolling out the red carpet for investors to ensure economic development".

Zuma told the Durban business community attending the launch at the International Convention Centre that investment promotion was critical for South Africa's economy.

"For us to be able to draw in new investments we need to create a conducive environment. It is for that we have InvestSA."

He said that he believed the one stop shops would further enhance South Africa's attractiveness for foreign investment.

"We are doing this not only for investors but also for our people because they deserve good governance and effective service delivery."