Politics

Zuma launches "one stop shop" to facilitate foreign investment

18 November 2017 - 15:36 By Suthentira Govender
President Jacob Zuma on Saturday opened a one stop shop in Durban as part of attempts to simplify doing business in SA.
President Jacob Zuma on Saturday opened a one stop shop in Durban as part of attempts to simplify doing business in SA.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

President Jacob Zuma realised one of his presidential prerogatives on Saturday when he launched a one stop shop to encourage more foreign and local investment in KwaZulu-Natal.

The InvestSA one stop shop is geared towards providing investors with services to fast-track projects and reduce government red tape when establishing a business.

One stop shops - which house government entities like SARS‚ Home Affairs‚ Environmental Affairs‚ Eskom and the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission under one roof - have already been rolled out in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

KZN MEC for Economic‚ Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala said government was doing away with red tape and "rolling out the red carpet for investors to ensure economic development".

Zuma told the Durban business community attending the launch at the International Convention Centre that investment promotion was critical for South Africa's economy.

"For us to be able to draw in new investments we need to create a conducive environment. It is for that we have InvestSA."

He said that he believed the one stop shops would further enhance South Africa's attractiveness for foreign investment.

"We are doing this not only for investors but also for our people because they deserve good governance and effective service delivery."

Most read

  1. Zuma launches "one stop shop" to facilitate foreign investment Politics
  2. ANC know they only have 18 months left in power: Maimane Politics
  3. Corruption is the new oppression: Maimane Politics
  4. The ANC‚ like the National Party‚ could be forgotten‚ warns Ndebele Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

4 things you didn't know about Emmerson Mnangagwa
New dawn for economy after dark days in Zimbabwe?
X