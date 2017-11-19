The Democratic Alliance is to lay corruption charges against newly appointed Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo for allegedly attempting to bribe the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture‚ Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

It said it would be laying the charges in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (12 of 2004).

The party will also lodge a formal complaint with the Public Protector to investigate Bongo’s alleged violation of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act (82 of 1998)‚ said John Steenhuisen‚ the DA’s chief whip.

This follows media reports that Bongo is to be investigated by Parliament’s joint ethics committee for allegedly trying to bribe Vanara.

“The latest allegations of corruption against Bongo suggest that he has tried to actively collapse the state capture inquiry by offering Advocate Vanara a bribe to resign as evidence leader in the probe into allegations of state capture at Eskom.