De Lille to visit Steenbras Dam to inspect work on water abstraction project

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will visit the Steenbras Catchment on Sunday to inspect the aquifer drilling exploratory work being conducted. The pilot project will allow for the abstraction of water from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer (TMGA).

“Contractors are on site conducting exploratory work for drilling into the TMGA for additional water. This is part of the City’s commitment to doing everything possible to bring additional supply online while the water saving efforts of Capetonians must continue and increase as more people still need to come on board to save and avoid Day Zero‚” spokesperson for the mayor Zara Nicholson said.

Nicholson said that the first phase of the project will produce 10 million litres of water a day‚ however the City will closely monitor the TMGA project to minimise over-abstraction and environmental damage.