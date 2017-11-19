Politics

De Lille to visit Steenbras Dam to inspect work on water abstraction project

19 November 2017 - 11:44 By Petru Saal
Patricia de Lille, the mayor of Cape Town mayor. File photo.
Image: Lerato Maduna/Gallo Images

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will visit the Steenbras Catchment on Sunday to inspect the aquifer drilling exploratory work being conducted. The pilot project will allow for the abstraction of water from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer (TMGA).

“Contractors are on site conducting exploratory work for drilling into the TMGA for additional water. This is part of the City’s commitment to doing everything possible to bring additional supply online while the water saving efforts of Capetonians must continue and increase as more people still need to come on board to save and avoid Day Zero‚” spokesperson for the mayor Zara Nicholson said.

Nicholson said that the first phase of the project will produce 10 million litres of water a day‚ however the City will closely monitor the TMGA project to minimise over-abstraction and environmental damage.

Cape Town water crisis: 'Day zero' draws near

People will have to make do with 25litres of water per day for washing, cooking and personal hygiene if dam levels drop below 13.5% in Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

On Thursday De Lille described what life could be like after "day zero" - if dams supplying the city reach critical levels.

People will have to make do with 25 litres of water per day for washing‚ cooking and personal hygiene if dam levels drop below 13.5% in Cape Town.

In a bid to stave off the impact of this potential crisis‚ the provincial government has already started drilling boreholes at some state hospitals.

"I want to bring you into my confidence to tell you what will happen if day zero arrives. Dam levels must at least be at 13.5%. If they go below that‚ that is the day we will turn off the taps‚" said De Lille on Thursday.

Cape hospitals drill for water as drought bites

Hospitals in the Western Cape face disaster if the taps run dry - a prospect that is looming for the first half of 2018. Now‚ in a bid to stave off ...
News
2 days ago

"We have to exclude the densely populated areas like the townships. If we turn the taps off there‚ we face significant risks in those areas like disease."

The rest of Cape Town will have to collect water from 200 sites around the city‚" said De Lille.

She said police and the defence force would be on standby. Officials had predicted that "day zero" would arrive in March 2018 but water-saving endeavours have pushed that date back to May 2018.

SA still plagued by drought

Cabinet has raised concern that South Africa has not yet escaped the drought situation and that meaningful rainfall may only come at the beginning of ...
News
2 days ago

A lackadaisical response across government

Farmer Anton Smit raises his left arm into the air as he cradles his wide-brimmed hat against his chest. Surrounded by residents of Beaufort West, he ...
Ideas
4 days ago

Gift of the Givers boosts quest for water in Beaufort West

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers is pouring millions into a “crisis intervention plan” to prevent the taps running dry in the ...
News
5 days ago

