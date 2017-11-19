Dirco declines to comment on Mugabe’s recall by Zanu PF

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Sunday it does not comment on “party political” matters in other countries.

The department was approached for comment on embattled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe being recalled by the country’s ruling Zanu PF party.

“I don’t think you will find any government on the continent that will react to an announcement by a political party recalling its president‚” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Sunday.

“The time that government will react is when the head of state is removed as the head of state or there’s an impeachment or he resigns.”

Zanu-PF on Sunday gave Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by midday on Monday or the Zimbabwean parliament would start impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old.