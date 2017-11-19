Politics

Dirco declines to comment on Mugabe’s recall by Zanu PF

19 November 2017 - 17:05 By Nico Gous
Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Sunday it does not comment on “party political” matters in other countries.

The department was approached for comment on embattled Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe being recalled by the country’s ruling Zanu PF party.

“I don’t think you will find any government on the continent that will react to an announcement by a political party recalling its president‚” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Sunday.

“The time that government will react is when the head of state is removed as the head of state or there’s an impeachment or he resigns.”

Zanu-PF on Sunday gave Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by midday on Monday or the Zimbabwean parliament would start impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old.

Minister of Cyber Security‚ Threat Detection and Mitigation Patrick Chinamasa made the announcement at the party’s congress at their headquarters in Harare.

Mugabe has been recalled as the party leader‚ but remains the president of the country.

Among others‚ First Lady Grace Mugabe was expelled from Zanu-PF for “promoting hate speech‚ divisiveness and assuming roles and powers not designated for her office”. Grace was Mugabe’s chosen successor.

Monyela said they have received no indications that South Africans are in danger in the neighbouring country.

“There hasn’t been any violence reported.”

He added that during Saturday’s march “not even a single window was broken” when thousands of Zimbabweans gathered in the streets demanding Mugabe’s resignation.

