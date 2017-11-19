EFF welcomes removal of Mugabe as president of Zanu PF
The EFF has welcomed the removal of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as president of Zanu-PF.
The party said in a statement on Sunday the decision was “long overdue”.
Zanu-PF on Sunday gave Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by midday on Monday or the parliament will start impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old.
Minister of Cyber Security‚ Threat Detection and Mitigation Patrick Chinamasa made the announcement at the party’s congress at their headquarters in Harare.
Mugabe remains the president of the country.
The EFF said: “For the longest time‚ South Africa has been saying that Zimbabwe should solve its own problems without external influence.”
They added that Mugabe was undermining the land reclamation process.
“Celebrating President Mugabe overstay in power was tantamount to celebrating wrongfulness‚ mediocrity and a notion that only one person is capable of leading until death.”
The EFF earlier called on the ANC to grant Mugabe asylum in South Africa to allow Zimbabwe to “move faster into a better future under a democratic civilian rule”.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE