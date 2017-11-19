EFF welcomes removal of Mugabe as president of Zanu PF

The EFF has welcomed the removal of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as president of Zanu-PF.

The party said in a statement on Sunday the decision was “long overdue”.

Zanu-PF on Sunday gave Mugabe an ultimatum to resign by midday on Monday or the parliament will start impeachment proceedings against the 93-year-old.

Minister of Cyber Security‚ Threat Detection and Mitigation Patrick Chinamasa made the announcement at the party’s congress at their headquarters in Harare.

Mugabe remains the president of the country.