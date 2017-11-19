Give Mugabe asylum in SA: EFF

The EFF has called on the ANC to be decisive “for once in their lives” and grant Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe asylum.

“This will advance peace in Zimbabwe and provide even better conditions for Zimbabweans to move faster into a better future under a democratic civilian rule‚” EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Saturday.

“As a matter of fact‚ he does not need any passport to come and live in South Africa and we shall never confine our relationship with him as an African leader to colonially imposed borders.”