Senior Treasury official Michael Sachs to join Gauteng government

19 November 2017 - 10:33 By Timeslive
Michael Sachs.
Michael Sachs.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Michael Sachs‚ the National Treasury’s head of budget whom it announced a week ago had resigned‚ is to join the Gauteng provincial government.

The latter announced on Saturday that Sachs had accepted an offer to join the Office of the Premier as the deputy director general responsible for performance monitoring and evaluation.

It said in a statement that Gauteng Premier David Makhura had requested Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to facilitate the lateral transfer of Sachs to the provincial government.

"I would like to use the skills of Michael Sachs to immediately help to stabilise the finances of the Gauteng Department of Health‚ which poses a major risk at the moment‚" said Makhura.

"He will thereafter focus on monitoring and fast-tracking spending on infrastructure budgets of the Gauteng departments and municipalities."

