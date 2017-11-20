Cyril's big promises

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has committed himself to stopping theft from state-owned enterprises, economic growth and the "renewal" of the ruling party.

He was making his final push on his election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Ramaphosa spoke of a revitalised ANC after the party's December elective conference. He promised to put forward policies that would put the ANC on an upward trajectory for the next decade.

He said he wanted thieving, mismanagement of funds and corruption and collusion to end at state-owned enterprises, saying they were crippling the economy.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a rally in Jozini, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, on Sunday.