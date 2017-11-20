Politics

EFF rolls out red carpet for Mugabe

20 November 2017 - 06:39 By Nico Gous
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

The EFF has called on the ANC to be decisive "for once in their lives" and grant Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe asylum.

"This will advance peace in Zimbabwe and provide even better conditions for Zimbabweans to move faster into a better future under a democratic civilian rule," said EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Saturday.

"As a matter of fact, he does not need any passport to come and live in South Africa and we shall never confine our relationship with him as an African leader to colonially imposed borders."

The party said Mugabe "remains one of us, despite his many mistakes".

The EFF lambasted the DA for opposing possible asylum for Mugabe because he was suspected of having committed human rights violations.

"No court of law in the world has ever found President Mugabe guilty of human rights violation. Neither are there any credible courts in the world that have put such allegations against him," the EFF said.

"They never rush to courts to stop state visits of US presidents to our country, despite their records of human rights violations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. This is because, for the DA, only black African leaders must be punished." 

