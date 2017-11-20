Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana’s explosive affidavit‚ in which he accused President Jacob Zuma of lying‚ has not been allowed into court proceedings about his settlement.

Arguments were heard on Monday morning in the High Court in Pretoria regarding Nxasana’s application for condonation‚ after he had filed his affidavit more than a year late.

He only lodged the affidavit after President Zuma claimed last year‚ in response to allegations by Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch‚ that Nxasana had requested to be relieved of his post. Nxasana denies this.

Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch‚ as well the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution‚ brought applications to have Nxasana’s settlement‚ paid out when he left office‚ reviewed and set aside.