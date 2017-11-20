Key witnesses in the disciplinary hearing of suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko are crying foul over what appears to be a campaign of intimidation designed to silence them.

Koko’s hearing is due to resume on Thursday‚ after a lengthy postponement.

In the past two weeks‚ both France Hlakudi‚ who was a contracts manager at Kusile‚ and his boss Abram Masango were issued with letters of suspension for various allegations of misconduct‚ action seemingly aimed at excluding them as witnesses in the Koko disciplinary hearing.

Masango‚ the executive responsible for group capital infrastructure which built new power stations‚ was suspended last week‚ on allegations "of generally corrupt conduct". It is not clear if he will still be called to testify against Koko.

The relationship between the two men deteriorated soon after Koko was appointed acting chief executive in January‚ after the controversial departure of Brian Molefe. At the same time Eskom advertised the vacant post of CEO‚ and both men — who were members of the utility’s executive committee — applied.

Koko is alleged to have waged a campaign to eliminate potential competition for the top post. Masango was soon removed from his position as head of the group’s capital division responsible for infrastructure investments and placed as an assistant in the office of the CEO.

The Eskom board was forced to intervene in the feud‚ with then chairman Ben Ngubane‚ directors Venette Klein and Zethembe Khoza meeting Koko to coach him on better relations with his colleagues.