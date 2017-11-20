Politics

Zuma, Trump show any fool can be president: Malema

20 November 2017 - 13:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that any fool could become a president, including Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump.

“I think I can be a president… presidents are just individuals who go around and cut ribbons. You ought to surround yourself with the best team…I am not a PhD graduate‚ but my spokesperson is a PhD graduate. You need that. Any fool can be president. We have a stupid president. There’s the most stupid president in America‚” Malema told the BBC.

Speaking about the ANC elective conference in December‚ Malema said it will signal the end of the ruling party.

“[It] will serve as a burial for the ANC because for the first time you have many people contesting to be presidents of the ANC. You’ve got a situation where lower structures are engaged in physical fights before the conference. We are likely to see a conference that will collapse‚ that is going to be disputed. There is no debate on real issues…it is more about personalities.”

He said the party had reached a “cul de sac” which will see prominent people who have a “serious” following breaking away from the party.

“People are looking for an alternative home because that which used to be their home is disintegrating. The EFF represents a cogent alternative to the ANC. That is why the EFF enjoys the support of our people.”

He said if voted into power‚ the EFF would expropriate land without compensation and give it to people and make sure that it becomes productive.

“It [land] will be accompanied by necessary tools to work the land‚ financial skills. We’ll share the ownership of banks and the mining sector… We will put more money in education.”

READ MORE

EFF leader Malema toasts the French after SA loses the 2023 RWC bid

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema lauded the shock decision by World Rugby Council to award the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosting ...
Sport
5 days ago

SA opposition parties urge Mugabe to resign

South African opposition political parties have called on Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign to make way for a smooth transition.
Politics
5 days ago

Grant political asylum to Mugabe‚ EFF says

It is high time that Zimbabwe transitions to a post-Mugabe era‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters said on Wednesday.
Politics
5 days ago

Why nationalisation of the banks makes sense

Banks affect so many crucial aspects of people's lives that it is only logical they be subject to a much more democratic means of ownership
Opinion & Analysis
8 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC lays criminal charges against Johannesburg former DA MMC Politics
  2. South Africa shows signs of bouncing back in governance index Politics
  3. Zuma, Trump show any fool can be president: Malema Politics
  4. Nxasana fails in bid to secure condonation for late affidavit Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X