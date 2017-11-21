The ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee has welcomed the resignation of Emfuleni Mayor and the party’s Sedibeng regional chairperson Simon Mofokeng.

“At a special meeting held on Monday 20th November 2017‚ the ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) accepted the decision of the Executive Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality‚ comrade Simon Mofokeng to resign as a Councilor and Mayor‚” the party said in a statement. Mofokeng’s resignation comes after the party placed him on special leave following allegations of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl.

In May‚ it emerged that Mofokeng had spent more than R1.7m at KFC‚ Nandos and on hotels since 2011. Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Paul Mashatile made the disclosure in reply to a Democratic Alliance question in the legislature.

“Mayor Mofokeng racked up a shocking R1.1m between 2011 and 2015 as ANC mayor of Sedibeng district municipality‚ before he was deployed as mayor to Emfuleni — where he gobbled up a further R629‚000 between November 2015 and April 2017‚” DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala had said.

The ANC said it will announce further decisions regarding internal organisational processes taken by the Provincial Office Bearers (POBs).