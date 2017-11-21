The man who has to prevent taps from running dry in Cape Town faces the axe after he raised concerns about alleged tender irregularities within the city's transport department.

Craig Kesson‚ an executive director in the office of Mayor Patricia de Lille‚ is the city’s chief resilience officer and is tasked with leading the team working to avoid “Day Zero”.

But on Tuesday he may be out in the cold after he raised serious allegations against city manager Achmat Ebrahim and the city’s transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

The city is due to hold a council meeting to discuss four reports that recommend that Kesson should be suspended pending an investigation. However‚ the meeting will be held behind closed doors.

TimesLIVE has seen copies of the agenda items‚ which allege that‚ among other things‚ Kesson leaked confidential city information to a member of the Democratic Alliance‚ who is not a member of council.

The report further alleges that Kesson committed serious misconduct by instructing the scanning of forensic reports onto external storage devices. The reports span five years and consist of close to 1‚000 documents.