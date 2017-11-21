The Congress of the People (COPE) has welcomed Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s resignation‚ saying it rejoices with the people of Zimbabwe – “at least to the extent that it has been a bloodless departure”.

However the party warned that Zimbabwe remained “far from Uhuru”.

“There is an outstanding issue and that relates to the abuse of the human rights of citizens of Zimbabwe by Mugabe and his regime. This is a matter that only the people of Zimbabwe can deal with it within the dictates of their national constitution‚” said COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

He said that nothing less than a collective effort of all sectors of Zimbabwean society couldl return Zimbabwe to a sense of normalcy.

Of critical importance was a return to multi-party democracy‚ constitutionalism and concerted efforts to reignite the economy and to clamp down on institutionalised corruption‚ he added.

“Undoubtedly Southern Africa has been rocked by the emancipatory events of the last few days. There are stark lessons to learn for those that have dictatorial‚ dynasty‚ non-democratic and corrupt tendencies.

“There are many lessons for the South Africa to take to heart from the rise and fall of Mugabe‚” Lekota said in a statement.