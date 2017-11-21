EFF urges Zimbabwe to continue land reform programme despite Mugabe's resignation

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have urged Zimbabwe not to capitulate on their land reform programme after President Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement Zimbabweans must not “return the land to the white settler communities”.

“This is one legacy of President Mugabe that must be advanced and protected at all costs … It is the obligation of all pan-Africanists to protect all the gains of decolonisation in Zimbabwe.”

Mugabe resigned on Tuesday after 37 years in charge. Parliament convened on Tuesday in Harare to impeach Mugabe and was preparing to vote on the issue when justice minister Happyton Bonyongwe brought Mugabe’s resignation letter which Speaker Jacob Mudenda read out aloud.

“My decision to resign is voluntary on my part … My desire is to ensure a peaceful non-violent transition‚” Mugabe said in his resignation.

The EFF welcomed Mugabe’s resignation.

“The path they took did not have a pre-script in any political history in the world. No military in human history has managed to ensure the facilitation of the removal of a President without any spill of blood‚ whilst respecting all democratic processes and institutions.”