The Eskom board were "in awe" of the achievements of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe in stabilising Eskom and therefore supported the move to make his interim contract more long term‚ former Eskom director Venete Klein said on Tuesday.

Molefe had been seconded in 2015 for a three-month term from Transnet‚ where he had been CEO. He was then given a five-year contract‚ though the nature of this contract became the subject of dispute.

Molefe was alleged in the state of capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela of being key to the conclusion of coal contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Klein‚ a well-respected director of a number of prominent boards‚ gave testimony before Parliament's inquiry into state capture being conducted by the public enterprises committee.

She conceded that the allegations of state capture had changed people's minds about a lot of things. However‚ she insisted the decision to appoint Molefe was based on the information that was available at that time.