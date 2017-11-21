My desire is to join all Zimbabweans in a NEW ERA where corruption‚ incompetency‚ dereliction of duty and laziness‚ social and cultural decadency is not tolerated. In that new Zimbabwe it is important for everyone to join hands so that we rebuild this nation to its full glory‚ this is not a job for Zanu PF alone but for all people of Zimbabwe.

In my conversation with the president I told him that there are two options‚ that is (a) to cooperate in the current negotiations with comrades from the defence forces for a peaceful resolution of this crisis‚ which would result in the preservation of his legacy. (b) that if he continues to dig in‚ in defiance of the will of the people‚ he might suffer humiliation because definitely the will of the people will prevail against one person. He requested me to come to State House‚ and l replied that l was out of the country‚ and that he had already removed my status as the vice president of the country‚ as such I had no status‚ however‚ l can only come at the invitation of my colleagues in the party and of the defence forces‚ when they feel that my security is guaranteed.

I am aware that parliament intends to impeach the president. Parliament is the ultimate expression of the will of the people outside an election and in my view is expressing national sentiment by implementing the Impeachment Proceedings therefore talks between myself and the President cannot supercede the expression and fundamental rights of fellow Zimbabweans.