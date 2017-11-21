Molefe says Madonsela never asked him about his phone records

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says former public protector Thuli Madonsela never asked him about his phone records and didn't give enough information for him to respond.

Molefe appeared before the Public Enterprises committee's inquiry into state capture late on Tuesday.

Reading from a 20-page statement‚ he addressed Madonsela's notes in her state of capture report which places him in Saxonwold 19 times based on his phone records.

It also refers to several calls between Molefe and Ajay Gupta.

“The Public Protector fails to provide any other details about the phone calls. She does not provide the numbers nor the dates and times when the phone calls were made. It is therefore difficult to determine the veracity of her claim‚” he said.