An extract from a new book rubbishes allegations that South Africa's Deputy President and ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa is a wife beater‚ revealing that the attacks were personal and intended to “severely damage” his support within the ruling party‚ particularly among women.

The claims are denied by a number of sources in Tiso Blackstar editor at large Ray Hartley’s book “Ramaphosa: The man who would be king”‚ which is to be launched on Wednesday.

Allegations of Ramaphosa assaulting his wife‚ according to Hartley‚ surfaced only during the outcry over former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana beating women outside Cubana‚ a nightclub in Fourways.

Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini came to Manana’s defence‚ claiming that he was not the only one guilty of abuse‚ and that there were “worse than him”.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema then named Ramaphosa as one of those abusers‚ and claimed that he had beaten his wife.