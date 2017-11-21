“President Mugabe said‚ ‘I’ve done everything for the army. I’ve given them land and therefore I do not expect that when there are problems that they would take to the streets but rather that they’d come to me and engage me.’”

Mapisa-Nqakula said Mugabe had told the delegation that he was fine.

“He said he realises that there might be a problem because the manner in which the army conducted itself‚ pointed to a fact that there is a problem.”

She said Constantino Chiwenga‚ the army general‚ had informed the delegation that they had no intention of overthrowing the government but were concerned about how it is being run and how some elements of the ruling Zanu-PF are influencing government operations.

“He said all they seek to do is to remove the inner circle that has a negative influence on President Mugabe.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said the situation in Zimbabwe was confusing and that it does not look like Mugabe is in charge anymore.