The chief whip of the DA in Parliament‚ John Steenhuisen‚ says it is too late for his governing-party counterpart‚ Jackson Mthembu‚ to realise that President Jacob Zuma is not good for South Africa.

“We are delighted that Mr Mthembu has belatedly come round to our thinking‚ that President Zuma can no longer lead South Africa‚” Steenhuisen told TimesLIVE.

“It’s rather a pity that it has taken him and others so long to come around to this conclusion‚ because we could have [already] achieved this‚ if those who have now found their voices had supported the previous opportunities we gave them to rid [South Africa] of Mr Zuma.

“The truth is that it does not matter who wins the elective congress in December – the ANC is not capable of self correction. The future for South Africa and the hope of our people lies in a post-ANC South Africa‚” he added.