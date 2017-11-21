Top Cape Town officials face suspension
Three top City of Cape Town officials‚ including municipal manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ face suspension following allegations of misconduct and possible irregularities.
This comes after a full council meeting‚ sitting behind closed doors‚ took the resolution on Tuesday morning.
The other two senior officials are transport and urban development commissioner‚ Melissa Whitehead and chief resilience officer Craig Kesson.
Kesson is the man tasked with leading the city’s efforts to avoid “Day Zero” - the day taps run dry.
Tuesday’s council meeting came after Kesson asked for an investigation into alleged irregularities involving the city’s department of transport and urban development.
Going into the meeting‚ Kesson looked set to be suspended after four confidential reports recommended his suspension owing to his alleged unauthorised investigations into Whitehead and allegations against Ebrahim.
In one of the confidential reports‚ he was also alleged to have leaked confidential city information to a DA member who is not part of the council.
Council speaker Dirk Smit confirmed the outcomes of the meeting.
The meeting also resolved to task council’s audit committee with appointing an independent investigation into all allegations surrounding the three officials.
He said the resolution came after a motion by deputy mayor Ian Neilson asking that all the allegations be investigated.
“City manager‚ Achmat Ebrahim‚ the commissioner of the transport development authority‚ Melissa Whitehead and executive director [at the] office of the mayor‚ Craig Kesson‚ [will] be given seven days’ notice to provide written representations to council (on) why they should not be placed on precautionary suspension‚” read a document tabled by Neilson.
Smit said the proposal by Neilson was accepted unanimously by council.
The independent investigation will be empowered to question all staff and councillors implicated.
Kesson's job is on the line after he accused Ebrahim of misconduct for failure to properly implement the city’s contract for “station management and related services” for the MyCiti bus service.
He also alleged that Ebrahim failed to properly consider or report to council allegations against Whitehead for alleged irregular‚ fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the management of a contract related to the city's Rapid Transit Fare System.
Kesson also alleges Ebrahim failed to report allegations of misconduct by Whitehead for alleged irregularities involving payments for Volvo bus chassis.
Then Kesson claimed that Ebrahim failed to report Whitehead’s conduct regarding the city’s Foreshore Freeway Precinct tender.
“I am busy drafting the letters now‚ as chairperson of council‚ that they have seven days to respond why they must not be suspended‚” said Smit.
He said a full council meeting will sit after this time to consider the response. Should Ebrahim be suspended‚ the city will appoint an acting manager to take over as the city’s top boss.
