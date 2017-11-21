Three top City of Cape Town officials‚ including municipal manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ face suspension following allegations of misconduct and possible irregularities.

This comes after a full council meeting‚ sitting behind closed doors‚ took the resolution on Tuesday morning.

The other two senior officials are transport and urban development commissioner‚ Melissa Whitehead and chief resilience officer Craig Kesson.

Kesson is the man tasked with leading the city’s efforts to avoid “Day Zero” - the day taps run dry.

Tuesday’s council meeting came after Kesson asked for an investigation into alleged irregularities involving the city’s department of transport and urban development.

Going into the meeting‚ Kesson looked set to be suspended after four confidential reports recommended his suspension owing to his alleged unauthorised investigations into Whitehead and allegations against Ebrahim.

In one of the confidential reports‚ he was also alleged to have leaked confidential city information to a DA member who is not part of the council.