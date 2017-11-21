WATCH LIVE | Molefe to testify at state capture hearing in Parliament
21 November 2017 - 11:28
Former disgraced Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will testify before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises on Tuesday.
He will be joined by former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi as the committee continues its inquiry into allegations of corruption at Eskom.
