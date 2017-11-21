Mnangagwa said by stepping down‚ Mugabe would at least move “the country forward and preserve his legacy”. He said in a telephone conversation with Mugabe‚ he had told the president that there were only two options available to him.

“That is to cooperate in the current negotiations with comrades from the defence forces for a peaceful resolution of this crisis‚ which would result in the preservation of his legacy. [Or]‚ if he continues to dig in‚ in defiance of the will of the people‚ he might suffer humiliation‚ because definitely the will of the people will prevail against one person.

“He requested me to come to State House‚ and l replied that l was out of the country‚ and that he had already removed my status as the vice-president of the country. As such I had no status. However‚ l can only come at the invitation of my colleagues in the party and of the defence forces‚ when they feel that my security is guaranteed.”

Mugabe today faces yet another stern test to his rule‚ as Zimbabwe’s parliament reconvenes today after a two-week break. The ruling Zanu-PF is expected to table a motion of impeachment.