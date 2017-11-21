Politics

Zuma to visit Zimbabwe on Wednesday

21 November 2017 - 16:34 By Nico Gous
TWO OF A KIND President Jacob Zuma and President Robert Mugabe have much in common, including their refusal to distinguish between private and public resources, and in outstaying their welcome.
Image: AFP

President Jacob Zuma will travel to Zimbabwe on Wednesday as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Presidential spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed this on Tuesday afternoon.

This follows a summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus Chairperson that was held in Luanda‚ Angola‚ on Tuesday. Angolan President and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics‚ Defence and Security João Lourenço will join Zuma on the trip.

According to a media statement they noted with “great concern” the current political situation in Zimbabwe and will “assess the situation”.

Ngqulunga said Zuma will leave for Zimbabwe on Wednesday morning‚ but no agenda has been set for the visit.

Zuma last week Wednesday sent Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo as special envoys to Zimbabwe in his capacity as SADC Chairperson.

