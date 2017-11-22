Eastern Cape ANC Youth League provincial task team (PTT) convenor Mziwonke Ndabeni has resigned.

This was confirmed by ANCYL national spokesman Mlondi Mkhize and Ndabeni on Wednesday.

Mkhize will take over from Ndabeni as the new convenor.

In his resignation letter leaked to the DispatchLIVE‚ Ndabeni cited "political contradictions" between the stance of the Youth League and that of the ANC parent body in the province to which he is a PEC member since early October after the East London ICC-held provincial conference.

This because the ANCYL PTT endorsed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the position of ANC president in the upcoming national conference at Nasrec while the ANC PEC is backing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I do not want to be in a compromised position‚ therefore I have elected to give the Youth League space to articulate their position on issues without hindrance. This is a conscious political decision‚" said Ndabeni.