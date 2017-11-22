Politics

Parliament's inquiry into state capture to invite Guptas to testify

22 November 2017 - 20:31 By Bianca Capazorio
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Parliament's inquiry into state capture will invite the Gupta brothers‚ Salim Essa‚ Eric Wood‚ Duduzane Zuma and Dudu Myeni to appear before it.

Following weeks of evidence in which the Gupta brothers‚ Essa‚ Duduzane Zuma and Wood have regularly been named‚ ACDP MP Steve Swart proposed that they be subpoenaed to attend.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu said given testimony by former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi in which Myeni is cited as having set up a meeting with President Jacob Zuma and Tsotsi to discuss board suspensions‚ she should be called too.

The committee resolved that rather than take an “antagonistic” approach straight out of the gates‚ they would first issue invitations.

Inquiry chair Zukiswa Rantho said that if the invitations were not taken up‚ they would consider using Parliament's power to subpoena.

